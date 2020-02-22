Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 8,811,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,591. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 838,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

