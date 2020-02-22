Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.07). ViaSat posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

VSAT stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,440. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

