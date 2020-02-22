Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.45 Million

Brokerages expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce sales of $837.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $831.50 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $736.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $70.58. 277,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,080. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $82.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MAXIMUS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.