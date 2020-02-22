Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.69. 597,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.