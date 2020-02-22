Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.69. 597,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

