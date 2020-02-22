Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.03). AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

AHCO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $653.26 million, a PE ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.12.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

