XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,836. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

