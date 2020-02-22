WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of WPP to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090 ($14.34).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 968.20 ($12.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,005.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 989.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.