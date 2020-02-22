Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.79).
WKP has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,142 ($15.02).
WKP stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($16.68) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
