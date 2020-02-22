Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

WKP has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,142 ($15.02).

WKP stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($16.68) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

