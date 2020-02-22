Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.55 and last traded at $141.68, approximately 2,638,342 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 563,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.24.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.98.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after buying an additional 188,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

