WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56, 621 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

