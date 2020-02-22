William Hill (LON:WMH) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut William Hill to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

Shares of LON:WMH opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.71. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.32.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

