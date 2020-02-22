Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Weir Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.06 ($21.06).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,333 ($17.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 888.67. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,416.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,422.29.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

