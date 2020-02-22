Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,100. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.56. 2,051,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,254. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

