Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Shares Down 14.3%

Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI)

Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, diamond, and uranium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Battle Mountain Ridge project with 29 claims located in Lander County, Nevada. It also holds interests in exploration prospects located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada; and a gold prospect in Indonesia, as well as holds 5% interest in a diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.

