Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of WCH stock traded down €1.42 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €73.56 ($85.53). The stock had a trading volume of 168,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a one year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

