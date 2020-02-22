Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €73.56 ($85.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.53. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1-year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

