WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in WABCO were worth $162,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WABCO by 118.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WABCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of WABCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the third quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WABCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.64.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

