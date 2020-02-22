Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.15 ($226.92).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €166.02 ($193.05) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €174.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

