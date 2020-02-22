Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €30.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.31 ($36.41).

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €25.14 ($29.23) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.15. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

