Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR) Shares Down 0.4%

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$2.65 ($1.88) and last traded at A$2.75 ($1.95), approximately 299,573,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.76 ($1.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from Viva Energy Reit’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Viva Energy Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

