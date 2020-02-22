Visteon (NYSE:VC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Visteon (NYSE:VC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE VC opened at $76.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. Visteon has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.54.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.