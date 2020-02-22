Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE VPG opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

