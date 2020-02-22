Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) Shares Down 1.4%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.19, approximately 29,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 80,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vident International Equity Fund stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

