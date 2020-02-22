Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Up 0.2%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.56, approximately 26,904 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 40,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUSE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.