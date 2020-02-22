Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.29. 1,353,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,714. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $1,029,284.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,944 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,497. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

