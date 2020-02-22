Veros Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,831.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Veros has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $19,831.00 and approximately $5,886.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.02927590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00143123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,656,543 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.