Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.44 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $21,516,032. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.