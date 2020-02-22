VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) Trading Up 3%

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) were up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, approximately 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.