Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,267,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,512,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,341,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,729 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 521,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,588. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

