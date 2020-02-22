VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,825 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,560,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,220,492. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

