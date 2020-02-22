Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $379,773.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00480906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.11 or 0.06566903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00069076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

