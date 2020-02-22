USDK (USDK) Trading 0% Lower This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $42.77 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010389 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.79 or 0.02884304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00141831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

