USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinEx, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $420.21 million and $931.24 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.09 or 0.02700533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00097954 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 426,534,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,290,695 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Korbit, CoinEx, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Hotbit, Poloniex, OKEx, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

