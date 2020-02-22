Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) Trading Up 0.7%

Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 60,311 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 401,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

About Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.