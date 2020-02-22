UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.62.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,883. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.