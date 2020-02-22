United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,128 ($14.84) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 865 ($11.38).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UU. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,006.10 ($13.23).

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 993.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 880.45. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

