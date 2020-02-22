Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $152,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $14.57 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.