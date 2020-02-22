UGAS Market Capitalization Achieves $4.00 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. UGAS has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $712,231.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00480906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $635.11 or 0.06566903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00069076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

