UBS Group Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.47 ($52.87).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE stock opened at €42.10 ($48.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.43. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.