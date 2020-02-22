UBS Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FPE. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.43 ($43.52).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €35.80 ($41.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.52. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.