UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €312.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €276.00 ($320.93) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.00 ($280.23).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €259.00 ($301.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a one year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is €274.90 and its 200 day moving average is €251.20.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

