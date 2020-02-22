UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €84.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.09 ($81.50).

KRN stock opened at €63.60 ($73.95) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.62 and a 200-day moving average of €60.73. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

