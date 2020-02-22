UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €47.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.37 ($65.54).

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €49.66 ($57.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,826 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.61. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

