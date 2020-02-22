TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Equal weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TUI to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of TUI to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 851 ($11.19) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 877.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 924.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

