TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.95.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,219. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,841 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

