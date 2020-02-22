TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TSR from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

TSRI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. TSR has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.33.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

