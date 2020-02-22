TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Lowered to $3.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 6,548,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,460. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $416.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

