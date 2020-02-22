TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Craig Hallum

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from to in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.
NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 6,548,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.
