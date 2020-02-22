TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 6,548,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $416.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TrueCar by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

