TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TrueCar from to and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,460. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TrueCar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

